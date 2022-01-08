British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,568.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.78 ($48.09).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BATS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday.

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,652.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,676.96. The stock has a market cap of £64.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

