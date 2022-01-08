Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $196.22 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

