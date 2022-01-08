Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

NYSE:WCC opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.72.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

