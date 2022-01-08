Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Up 6.5%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 24,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 455,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

