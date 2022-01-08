iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.54

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$76.54 and last traded at C$76.32, with a volume of 186721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.39.

The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

