Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.22

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 59096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 779,550 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,352,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,926,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 452,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

