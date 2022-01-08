First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.94

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $505.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

