AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

