American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $11.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

American Well stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. American Well has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Well by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Well by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 205,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

