ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.