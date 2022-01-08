ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $525,000 in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 85,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,739 shares of company stock worth $1,941,357. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $345.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

