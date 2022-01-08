Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

