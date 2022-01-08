Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $257.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.09 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

