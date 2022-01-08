Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

