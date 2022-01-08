Rally (RLY) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $671.76 million and $5.69 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00076578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.77 or 0.07602196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.25 or 0.99946337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,999,267 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.