Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.16 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $32.08 or 0.00076578 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.16 billion and $805.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.77 or 0.07602196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.25 or 0.99946337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,066,612 coins and its circulating supply is 191,921,479 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

