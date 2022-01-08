BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

