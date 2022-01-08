Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 835,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 368.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 413,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

