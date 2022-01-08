NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $27.87 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

