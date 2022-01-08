Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,771 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.