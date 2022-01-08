Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.