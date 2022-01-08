18,378 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 84.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

