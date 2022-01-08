F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $13.39 Average PT from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

