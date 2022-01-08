Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,359.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,359.27 ($31.79).

A number of brokerages recently commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.77) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.69) to GBX 2,540 ($34.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,233 ($30.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($20.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,634.82 ($35.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,191.51. The stock has a market cap of £43.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

