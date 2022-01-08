JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $451.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 460.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 255849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.50 ($6.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 563.44. The company has a market capitalization of £385.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

