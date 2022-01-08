Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CCD stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
