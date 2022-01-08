Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCD stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

