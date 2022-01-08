Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Up 29.6% in December

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

