Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

