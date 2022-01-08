Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.88

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.877 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $10.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.

SBR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

