GateToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.02 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $484.40 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00014778 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005982 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,142,037 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.