BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.581 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 98.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BPT opened at $4.78 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

