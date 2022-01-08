Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

