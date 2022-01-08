Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $55,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Argus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.44.

JBHT opened at $200.11 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.