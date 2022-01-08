Swiss National Bank Sells 42,100 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of LKQ worth $57,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

