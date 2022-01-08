Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Hits $42.07 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and $1.76 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00062171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005955 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

