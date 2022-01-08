Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

