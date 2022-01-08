Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.24. Myomo has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myomo by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 249,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.