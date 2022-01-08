Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Increases By 28.3%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRB. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.