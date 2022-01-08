Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and $4.37 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00167205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,512 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.