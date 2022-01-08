Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $65,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

BIO opened at $663.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $745.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.