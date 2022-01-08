Reviewing Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pintec Technology and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 66.51%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.37 -$45.05 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.03 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.52

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

