Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $70,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

