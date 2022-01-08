San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average is $186.21. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

