WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

