Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises about 1.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period.

PSI stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.20. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.55 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

