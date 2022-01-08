BTIG Research Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

