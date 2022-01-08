Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ATI stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

