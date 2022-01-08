Morgan Stanley Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $145.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.