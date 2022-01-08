Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

