Duality Advisers LP Has $527,000 Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Merchants by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

